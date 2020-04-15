Omniarch Premiere New Song "Pathfinder" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada based technical/progressive death and thrash metal band Omniarch premiere a new song entitled "Pathfinder", taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out in stores May 8th via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Pathfinder" below.
