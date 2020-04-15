Phobos Monolith Premiere New Song & Music Video "Oktober (Lunar Eclipse)" From Upcoming Debut EP "When The Light Will Fade"
Doom-influenced melodic death metal outfit Phobos Monolith premiere a new song and music video entitled "Oktober (Lunar Eclipse)", taken from their upcoming debut EP "When The Light Will Fade", which will be out in stores June 29 via Pest Records.
Check out now "Oktober (Lunar Eclipse)" below.
