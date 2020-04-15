A Day To Remember Premiere New Official Music Video “Mind Reader”
A new animated music video for the new A Day To Remember song “Mind Reader” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The band had originally planned to release their new outing “You’re Welcome” this past November. A new release date has not yet been announced.
