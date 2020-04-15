Ingested Premiere New Single & Music Video “Impending Dominance”
Ingested premiere a new official music video for their new song, “Impending Dominance“, which will eventually be featured on the group’s upcoming yet untitled new outing.
Comments vocalist Jason Evans of it:
“We picked ‘Impending Dominance‘ as the first single because it’s hard as fuck. Simple as! Grooves, slams, riffs, it smashes you over the head from the get go. We fuckin’ love it and hopefully you will too!”
