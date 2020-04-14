Protosequence Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours" From Upcoming New EP "A Blunt Description of Something Obscene"
Protosequence premiere a new song and lyric video "Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours", taken from their upcoming EP "A Blunt Description of Something Obscene". The new outing will land in stores May 19th via Lacerated Enemy Records.
Check out now "Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours" below.
Tells the promotion agency:
"Check out the new PROTOSEQUENCE lyric video - Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours. For all fans of The Faceless, Rivers of Nihil, Signs of The Swarm, Job for a Cowboy, Black Crown Initiate etc...Preorders up now! EP coming out May 19th via LACERATED ENEMY records."
Preorders:
