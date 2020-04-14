Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single “Drown With Me”
Make Them Suffer premiere another second single called “Drown With Me“ from their forthcoming album “How To Survive A Funeral“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The record is set for a June 05th release date by Rise/Greyscale Records.
Say the band of it:
“‘Drown With Me‘ is just a really fucked up love song. Love can be beautiful, but also dark and terrifying. The lyrics ‘Take my hand, don’t be scared, drown with me if you can’ beckons the listener to take the plunge into the unknown.”
