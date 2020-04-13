From the Vastland Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Khan e Aval" From Upcoming New Album "The Hath Khan"
Scandinavian black metal outfit From the Vastland premiere a new song and lyric video entitled "Khan e Aval", taken from their upcoming new album "The Hath Khan", which will be jointly released on April 30 by Satanath Records and Iron, Blood And Death Corporation.
Check out now "Khan e Aval" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Warbringer Loads Up The "Weapons Of Tomorrow"
- Next Article:
No Live Concerts Until Fall 2021?
0 Comments on "From the Vastland Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.