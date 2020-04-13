From the Vastland Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Khan e Aval" From Upcoming New Album "The Hath Khan"

Scandinavian black metal outfit From the Vastland premiere a new song and lyric video entitled "Khan e Aval", taken from their upcoming new album "The Hath Khan", which will be jointly released on April 30 by Satanath Records and Iron, Blood And Death Corporation.

Check out now "Khan e Aval" below.