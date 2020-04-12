Interview

Warbringer Frontman John Kevill Discusses "Weapons Of Tomorrow," The Thrash Revival And More

Thrash metal no doubt had its heyday in the eighties. However in the mid to late 2000s, spurred on by a frustration with the prevalent emo and metalcore genres, it reared its head once more, prompting not only many of the legends and stalwarts of the day to reunite, but unleashing a wave of younger bands performing the style once again. Of course, there were detractors and criticism was placed on many for either being a rehash of particular bands or of being too tongue in cheek. That being said, every sub genre and every generation has their standouts and in the case of the new American thrash bands, it seemed no one was able to touch Warbringer.

Still going strong today and with a new album, "Weapons Of Tomorrow" available in less than two weeks, I caught up with Warbringer vocalist John Kevill over Skype to discuss the album, the thrash metal revival, politics and much more. You can listen to the discussion in full below.