Entheos Premiere New Single "Remember You are Dust"
Entheos premiere their new song titled "Remember You are Dust" streaming for you via YouTube below. The outfit announce that they are now a duo consisting of the two founding members Navene Koperweis and Chaney Crabb.
Tell the group:
“We’re excited to present our first new song in two years, ‘Remember You Are Dust’. The lyrics serve as a reminder that nothing in this world is guaranteed – which, in current times, seems more relevant than ever. This track is the first we’ve released that was both created and produced in our home studio. We’re incredibly proud of the results and look forward to creating more releases like this in the future. Enjoy.”
