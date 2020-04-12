ACxDC Premiere New Song "Copsucker" From Upcoming New Album "Satan Is King"

Powerviolence/grindcore band ACxDC premiere a new song titled "Copsucker". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Satan Is King", which was recorded and mixed by Taylor Young at The Pit Recording Studio, and is out on May 15 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "Copsucker" below.



