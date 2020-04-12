Rabid Flesh Eaters Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Fall" From New Album "R.F.E"
Texas death/thrash metal outfit Rabid Flesh Eaters premiere a new song and music video called "The Fall", taken from their new album "R.F.E", which is out in stores now.
Check out now "The Fall" below.
