Karmacipher Premiere New Song "None" From Upcoming New Album "Introspection"
Hong Kong based band Karmacipher premiere a new song entitled "None", taken from their upcoming new album "Introspection", which will be released by Infree Records on April 30th. The outing features drumming by Kevin Paradis (Benighted) and cover art by Manifeste.
Check out now "None" below.
