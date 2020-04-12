Enshadowed Premiere New Song "The Great Animist" From Upcoming New Album "Stare Into the Abyss"
Greek black metal band Enshadowed premiere a new song entitled "The Great Animist", taken from their upcoming new album "Stare Into the Abyss", with a release date projected for sometime in June via Odium Records.
Check out now "The Great Animist" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rotting Out Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Karmacipher Premiere New Song "None"
0 Comments on "Enshadowed Premiere New Song 'The Great Animist'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.