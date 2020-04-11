Insidious Disease (Dimmu Borgir, Napalm Death, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Enforcers Of The Plague”

Insidious Disease have inked a deal with Nuclear Blast and are wrapping up a new album entitled “After Death”. The group - featuring Dimmu Borgir guitarist Silenoz, Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury, ex-Nile drummer Tony Laureano premiere a new track from it called “Enforcers Of The Plague“ streaming below.





Silenoz commented of this track and the band’s plans for their sophomore album:

“Groovy Greetings! Due to some obvious recent events, we’re a bit behind schedule on the new Insidious Disease album. But here’s a taste of matured, chunky flesh for you to sink your teeth into! What could go better with the current times than a cut like ‘Enforcers of The Plague‘?!

Furthermore we’re very proud to announce our new home with Nuclear Blast Records and while we await the album release date to be announced in the near future, make sure to check in on our anti-social platforms to stay up to date on more incoming news! We will resume with further brutality when this virus shit is dealt with!”