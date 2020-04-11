Hyeena (Ex-Ligeia) Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP “Glory”
Hyeena - featuring ex-Ligeia singer Keith Holuk - premiere their new EP “Glory” in full streaming via YouTube for you below. The effort arrives via Emmure vocalist Frankie Palmeri‘s Redzone Records.
