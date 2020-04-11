Drain Premiere New Music Video For “California Cursed”
Drain premiere a music video for the title track to their recently released record “California Cursed” which landed in stores via Revelation Records. Stream it below:
Tells singer Sam Ciaramitaro:
“The music video embodies everything that Drain is about. We encourage everyone to feel free and to do whatever they want/be whoever they really are when they see us.”
