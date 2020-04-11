Nightmarer (The Ocean, Ex-War From A Harlots Mouth, Etc.) Premiere “II: Metastasis (Primordial Grit)”

Nightmarer - featuring current and ex-members of The Ocean, War From A Harlots Mouth etc. - premiere a new single called “II: Metastasis (Primordial Grit)“. The song is the group’s first to surface since the addition of guitarist Keith Merrow (Conquering Dystopia, Alluvial) last August.



