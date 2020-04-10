Death Courier Premiere New Song "As Heaven Blends With Rot" From Upcoming New Album "Necrotic Verses"

Greek band Death Courier premiere a new song entitled "As Heaven Blends With Rot", taken from their upcoming new album "Necrotic Verses", which will be out in stores June 5th via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out now "As Heaven Blends With Rot" below.



