In Dying Arms Are Back w/ New Lineup & New Single

In Dying Arms are back with a new lineup and a new track “Cold & Empty“. The song premiered online via YouTube streaming for you below:

Comments singer Orion Stephens:

“I’m very pleased to announce IDA is back with our first new track in 3 years. Back in 2017 when the band broke up, I immediately began working on new music and getting into the recruiting process. This new era of band brings many new changes. One being some new faces!

Throughout this time our old members have moved onto new ventures in life and wish them all the very best. Love you guys! With that being said, please welcome Noah Williamson (Guitar/Vocals), Andy Sapinkopf (Guitar), and Nate White (Drums) to the band. We have been working on a new EP, which has taken the bands sound into a direction we hope you all will love as much as we do.”