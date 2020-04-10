Kill The Lights (Still Remains, Ex-Bullet For My Valentine, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Plagues”
Kill The Lights (Still Remains, ex-Bullet For My Valentine, etc.) premiere their new track “Plagues“ via their new official music video streaming below.
Comments frontman James Clark (ex-Throw The Fight) of it:
“Lyrically, ‘Plagues‘ deals with the fear of being alone, and feelings of isolation away from family, friends, and loved ones. It forces you to take a hard look at yourself and accept that we are all vulnerable and need human interaction and love. It reminds us to take each day for what it is, and to make the best of bad situations — because nothing is guaranteed.”
