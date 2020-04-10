Omnium Gatherum Premiere New Music Video “Be The Sky”

Omnium Gatherum premiere the below music for the band's song “Be The Sky“ streaming via YouTube for you below.







Comment Omnium Gatherum of it:

“Hell’o folks and checking in from the OG hq!

This “Be The Sky” DIY home video was filmed and edited by my phone during past 1,5 years on “The Burning Cold” tours all around the world , and it includes the same vast skies spotted everywhere around the planet Earth during the endless travels with the band. Back in the good old times when we were free and able to tour, times before apocalypse. Waiting to do some more, someday!

This week we’re gonna rock thru the livestream and pretend it feels like a real concert in front of a real crazy fans in the front, be sure to check it out and support “the modern times”.

The mid-video also contains the “not-so-serious” bass player application video that Mikko Kivistö send to us, and in fact, got the job! With this excerpt we wanna thank all the guitarists who have already sent your application to us – you are many and have surprised us positively, and we’re starting slowly to watch all of them carefully and plan the next moves with this case too!

We have been overwhelmed by our fans huge and endless support during these hard times – Thank thee all!

Be safe, and let’s stay strong!”

The livestreamed show the group mentioned will take place today, April 10th at 19:00pm EEST (9am PDT/12pm EDT)