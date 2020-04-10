Enterprise Earth Premiere New Official Music Video “Scars Of The Past”

Enterprise Earth premiered a new music video for their track “Scars Of The Past“streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from the group’s latest release “Lufciferous“.





Comment the band of the track:

“‘Scars Of The Past‘ is reflection. The pain of our past mistakes, haunting with a shadow of fear that the pain animates across the bare walls of the present moment. The meaning it holds is an anthem to recovery. Letting go of the pain and recognizing that the pain we experienced is what made us stronger.

It’s a part of who we are. This video was taken at a sold-out show in Atlanta, Georgia. It was able to capture what the song and metal as a whole stands for. Letting go of the past and living life to the fullest in the present moment. If we could turn back time, we would do it again.”