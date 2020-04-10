Benighted Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Obscene Repressed"

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Benighted premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Obscene Repressed", which will be out in stores later today via Season Of Mist.

Check out now "Obscene Repressed" in its entirety below.





Comments drummer Kevin Paradis:

“It’s with a lot of pride and excitement that we share this album with you! We can’t wait to have some feedback on our work, and I hope our music will bring you some brutal hours during these difficult times! As drummer of the band since their last EP, I have tried to bring some lightening fast blast beat and double bass drum, some groovy beats, intricate fills and polyrythms, but all of this with a punk spirit mandatory to Benighted Brutal Death Metal/Grindcore spirit!

Anyway, I’ve found in these new songs some of the best guitars riffs I ever had to drum on, and I hope you will like them as much as I do, not to mention the unique vocals of our dear Julien. Let’s wish him a good recovery!”

Benighted's frontman Julien Truchan tested positive for the Coronavirus this week contracting it during his volunteer work at a medical facility.

State the band:

“…This morning we got the sad news that our vocalist Julien Truchan has been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Unfortunately he contracted the virus during his volunteer work in a Covid medical department. We wish him strength and good recovery !”