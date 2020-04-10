Warbringer Premiere New Track “Glorious End”
Warbringer premiere a new track called “Glorious End“ taken from their sixth studio album “Weapons Of Tomorrow”, which will see a release on April 24th through Napalm Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hellfest XV Rescheduled For 2021
- Next Article:
Benighted Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Warbringer Premiere New Single “Glorious End”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.