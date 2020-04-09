Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Live Video For "Monument Of Misanthropy"

Multinational brutal death outfit Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalunderground.com to exclusively premiere a new live video. The clip is showcasing the live performance of their self-titled track and was filmed by YouTuber 72kszyhoo during their show at the Club Magnetofon, November 29th in Lódz, Poland. The song is taken from the band's 2014 debut album "Anger Mismanagement".

Explains frontman George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger:

"We're happy to share this live video from our last European/UK tour with Immolation last fall. At that time the world was still a different kind of place from what we are facing at the moment amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Live events with crowded clubs, packed with cheering and partying fans were commonplace.

Concerning the video itself, we want to thank YouTuber 72kszyhoo for capturing the show. We probably will release the entire video later at some time. It's a single shot live clip, and a bit wobbly during the blast beats, but I think this only even more conveys the intensity and brute energy we all love about those live events we all now miss so badly.

Let's all hope that we all can return to this normalcy as soon as possible, with as little casualties as possible. Until then: `Stay brutal! But stay the fuck home!´"