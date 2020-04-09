Banisher Premiere New Music Video For "Extradition" From Latest Album "Degrees of Isolation"
Poland’s death metal band Banisher premiere a new music video for "Extradition ", taken from their latest album "Degrees of Isolation", which was released February 29 via Selfmadegod Records.
Check out now "Extradition " below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Valleys Premiere New Music Video For "Moon Child"
- Next Article:
Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Live Video
0 Comments on "Banisher Premiere New Music Video 'Extradition'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.