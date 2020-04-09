Valleys Premiere New Music Video For "Moon Child" From Latest Album "Fearless"
North Carolina metalcore band Valleys premiere a new music video for "Moon Child", taken from their latest album "Fearless", which was released last October via Tragic Hero Records.
Check out now "Moon Child" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Diabology Premieres Video On Metalunderground
- Next Article:
Banisher Premiere New Music Video "Extradition"
0 Comments on "Valleys Premiere New Music Video For 'Moon Child'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.