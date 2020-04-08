"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Los Angeles Thrashers Diabology Premiere Video On Metalunderground.com

posted Apr 8, 2020 at 11:55 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Metalundground.com is pleased to reveal "Seas of Eternity". A new video from teenage thrashers Diabology based in Los Angeles, California.

The band commented "This song was inspired by H.P. Lovecraft and his concept that there are beings that are so evil they are beyond our perception. In both the song and the video, we are trying to capture the feeling of running from something that transcends form and imagination."

Check out the neck snapping video below!

Here are some links for the band:

Bandcamp

Facebook

YouTube

