Exclusive
Los Angeles Thrashers Diabology Premiere Video On Metalunderground.com
Metalundground.com is pleased to reveal "Seas of Eternity". A new video from teenage thrashers Diabology based in Los Angeles, California.
The band commented "This song was inspired by H.P. Lovecraft and his concept that there are beings that are so evil they are beyond our perception. In both the song and the video, we are trying to capture the feeling of running from something that transcends form and imagination."

