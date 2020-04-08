Brutal Assault Live Streams Details About Covid-19 And The 2020 Festival
At this point (April 8, 2020) the 2020 Brutal Assault Festival has not been cancelled or postponed. The 2020 festival is not probable, especially in light of other festival cancellations like Download, Copenhell, Roskilde Festival, etc.
Bands have not cancelled yet. Brutal Assault won't have to officially cancel until the beginning of June unless the government says otherwise sooner.
If 2020 is cancelled, the 2020 bands will likely be the basis for the 2021 festival and 2020 tickets will be honored in 2021. Similar things will happen for hotel bookings (refund or rollover to next year).
