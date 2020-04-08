Sinistral King Premiere Title Track From Upcoming Debut Album "Serpent Uncoiling"
Sinistral King premiere the title track to their upcoming debut album, "Serpent Uncoiling", which will be released by Vendetta Records on April 24th.
Check out now "Serpent Uncoiling" below.
