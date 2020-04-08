TEETH (Hundred Suns, Ex-Every Time I Die) Premiere New Song & Music Video “Deathrace”
TEETH - featuring Hundred Suns bandmates Chris LeMasters (ex-Dead And Divine) and Ryan Leger (ex-Every Time I Die) along with singer Blake Prince (Anniversary, Straight Reads The Line) - premiere a new official music video for their new track “Deathrace“.
