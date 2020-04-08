August Burns Red Premiere Music Video For “Bones”

August Burns Red premiere a new official music video for their song “Bones“. The track is taken from the group’s latest album, “Guardians“, which landed in stores last week.

Speaking of the song and this video for it, guitarist Brent Rambler commented:

“The video for ‘Bones‘ is possibly the coolest music video we’ve ever done.It takes the song title quite literally, and creates an awesome and visually stunning video. It was a weird video for us to shoot, because for the vast majority of it we had to stand perfectly still, so all of the x-ray and other effects could line up properly.

That’s definitely a departure from a usual music video where you are supposed to bang your head as hard as possible all day long. We’ve been at this for a while so our old ‘Bones‘ (wink) were happy for the change of pace.”