The Projectionist Premiere New Song "A Startling Housecall" From Upcoming New Album "The Stench of Amalthia"

Canada’s black metal band The Projectionist premiere a new song entitled "A Startling Housecall", taken from their upcoming new album "The Stench of Amalthia", which will be out in stores via Moribund Records on April 17th.

Check out now "A Startling Housecall" below.