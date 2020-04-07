Zous (Nails, Twitching Tongues, Disgrace etc.) Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Pandemicon"

Taylor Young (Nails, Twitching Tongues, Disgrace etc.) premieres the full-album stream of his new death metal project's Zous brand new EP "Pandemicon ", which was released March 31, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Pandemicon" in its entirety below.