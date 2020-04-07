Gruesome Premiere New Track “A Mind Decayed” From Upcoming New Split Release w/ Exhumed

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

Exhumed & Gruesome will have a new split release called “Twisted Horror” out on June 05th via Relapse Records. Exhumed will add their three new tracks “Rot Your Brain“, “Buried To Die” and “Dead, Deader, Deadest” to the outing. Gruesome will contribute “A Mind Decayed” and “Led Into The Dark“. You can stream the new Gruesome song “A Mind Decayed“ via YouTube below:

Comments Exhumed guitarist/vocalist Matt Harvey:

“As everyone knows, it’s a weird, surreal time for us all. So many plans have been disrupted at this point, it’s academic to even get into, but one thing that we didn’t want to postpone was this new Exhumed / Gruesome split record.

With so many of us stuck at home, we’re all depending on Death Metal to keep us sane more than ever, so we figured why wait? We’ve also been working on a US tour featuring both Exhumed and Gruesome (and some awesome special guests), and as soon as it’s realistic to announce something, we will.

In the meantime, here’s new music to warp your impressionable minds, so tune in, turn on, and rot your brain!”