Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Standalone Single & Music Video “Fear Tomorrow”

Fit For An Autopsy premiere a new standalone track and music video titled “Fear Tomorrow“ streaming for you via YouTube below:

Explain the band:

“‘Fear Tomorrow‘ is a song we’ve been sitting on for some time but decided the moment was right to finish and release it. To be fair, we’re not really a positive band and we never show you the light at the end of the tunnel, so don’t expect a happy ending here. FFAA uses music as an outlet to share its distaste for the world, and now we can all share that together — from a safe distance quarantined in our homes.”