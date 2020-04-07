Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Standalone Single & Music Video “Fear Tomorrow”
Fit For An Autopsy premiere a new standalone track and music video titled “Fear Tomorrow“ streaming for you via YouTube below:
Explain the band:
“‘Fear Tomorrow‘ is a song we’ve been sitting on for some time but decided the moment was right to finish and release it. To be fair, we’re not really a positive band and we never show you the light at the end of the tunnel, so don’t expect a happy ending here. FFAA uses music as an outlet to share its distaste for the world, and now we can all share that together — from a safe distance quarantined in our homes.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Danish Festivals Cancelled Through August 2020
- Next Article:
Gruesome Premiere New Track “A Mind Decayed”
0 Comments on "Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.