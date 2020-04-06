COVID-19 Wipes Out Large Gatherings In Denmark Through August 2020
There will be no Roskilde Festival this summer.
The Danish authorities have prolonged their prohibition against larger assemblies until August 31, 2020.
Roskilde Festival was the first to announce their cancellation. Others (Copenhell, Metal Magic) will likely be following suit in the coming hours.
