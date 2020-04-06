Blight Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "A Violent Light" From Upcoming Debut Album "Temple of Wounds"
Montréal-based black metal band Blight premiere a new song and lyric video called "A Violent Light", taken from their upcoming debut album "Temple of Wounds". The outing will be released on June 5th (vinyl and CD) by Svart Records.
Check out now "A Violent Light" below.
