Conceived By Hate Premiere New Song "Nihilistic Ecstasy" From Upcoming New Album "Putrid Realms Of The Occult"
Old school death metal unit from El Salvador Conceived By Hate premiere a new song titled "Nihilistic Ecstasy", taken from their upcoming new album "Putrid Realms Of The Occult", which will be out in stores on May 30th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Morbid Skull Records (El Salvador).
Check out now "Nihilistic Ecstasy" below.
