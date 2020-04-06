Exclusive

Helioss Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "A Wall Of Certainty" From Upcoming New Album "Devenir Le Soleil"

French progressive death/black metal band Helioss have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and lyric video "A Wall Of Certainty", taken from their impending new album "Devenir Le Soleil". The outing is set for release on April 23rd by their new labels Satanath Records and Mourning Light Records.

Check out now "A Wall Of Certainty" below.



