Skarz Premiere New Song "Kind of God" From Upcoming New Album "What Remains"
Greek death metal band Skarz premiere a new song entitled "Kind of God", taken from their upcoming new album "What Remains", which is set for release on April 21st by the triumvirate of Satanath Records, More Hate Productions, and Exhumed Records.
Check out now "Kind of God" below.
