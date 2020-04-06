Ether Coven Premiere New Music Video For “As The Noose Of The Ever Changing World Tightens Around Your Neck”
Ether Coven premiere a new official music video for their song “As The Noose Of The Ever Changing World Tightens Around Your Neck” streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from the group’s latest outing, “Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering“, which is out in stores now.
