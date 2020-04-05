Jupiterian Premiere New Song "Starless" From Upcoming New Album "Protosapien"
São Paulo, Brazil based sludge and doom metal Jupiterian premiere a new song titled "Starless", taken from their upcoming new album "Protosapien", which Transcending Obscurity Records says should be up for pre-order around mid-2020.
Check out now "Starless" below.
