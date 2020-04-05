Order of Orias Premiere New Song "Raging Idols" From Upcoming New Album "Ablaze"
Australia’s #blackened death metal outfit Order of Orias premiere a new song entitled "Raging Idols", taken from their upcoming new album "Ablaze", which will be out in stores April 30 via W.T.C. Productions.
Check out now "Raging Idols" below.
