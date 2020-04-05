Deathbreaker Premiere New Single “Spite” - To Release New Album “Isolate” In May
Deathbreaker will release their new record “Isolate” on May 29th via Facedown Records. A first cut from that album titled “Spite“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
