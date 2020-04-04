Allegaeon Premiere Cover Version Of Yes’ Classic “Roundabout”

Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)

Allegaeon premiere their rendition of prog rock act Yes' “Roundabout”. The group recorded this cover version with producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage).

Comments the band's frontman Riley McShane:

“We’re very excited to release our rendition of ‘Roundabout‘ by YES from their 1971 album ‘Fragile‘. We have always been huge fans of progressive rock and all the genres that were birthed from that era of music – in this cover we try to showcase not only those influences, but also how we as individual musicians have been impacted by the music of yesteryear and how that impact has helped us to develop our own styles of playing.

We tracked this single with our good friend and long-time engineer Dave Otero at Flatline Audio in Denver, CO. Recording with Dave is always a treat, and this time we were fortunate enough to be joined in the studio by Metal Blade Records‘ Vince Edwards to document the experience with a hybrid, music video meets studio documentary film available for viewing here: https://youtu.be/coGYIrhz05o

Thank you all so much for listening, we hope to see you back on the road later this year and will keep you posted on any further developments in our world. Until then, stay tuned for live streams, Q&A, merch sales, and much more from the Allegaeon camp over the next few months. You rule, and thanks again.”