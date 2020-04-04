Haken Premiere New Single & Music Video “Prosthetic” - Announce New Album “Virus”

Haken announce a June 05th release date for their impending new outing “Virus” via InsideOutMusic. A music video helmed by Vicente Cordero for their first single “Prosthetic” off it has premiered online via YouTube and can be streamed below.

Commented Haken of it:

“‘Prosthetic‘ was the first song we completed during the ‘Virus‘ writing sessions and we always felt it would be the perfect opener for the album. It’s a very guitar heavy track with its roots in 80s thrash riffing, but with the unconventional rhythmic twists and turns we often like to explore in Haken. We sadly never had a Jeff Hanneman and Robert Fripp collaboration, but this song at least draws on inspiration from them both!

Lyrically the song is a bridge between our two albums ‘Vector‘ and ‘Virus‘. The message was brilliantly brought to life by video director Vicente Cordero, who also beautifully captured the live energy of the band in a way that both enhances the song, and perfectly sets the scene for what’s to come.”