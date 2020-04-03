FOES Premiere New Song & Music Video "American Violence" From Upcoming New EP
FOES premiere a new song and music video for "American Violence", the title track of their new EP, which will be out in stores April 17 on vinyl or digital formats via Glacier Recordings.
Check out now "American Violence" below.
