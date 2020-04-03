Henry Kane Premiere New Song "My Sweet Escape" From Upcoming New Album "Age of the Idiot"
Henry Kane premiere a new song entitled "My Sweet Escape", taken from their upcoming new album "Age of the Idiot". The album which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records on May 22nd.
Check out now "My Sweet Escape" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Igorrr Premiere New Music Video “Downgrade Desert”
- Next Article:
FOES Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Henry Kane Premiere New Song 'My Sweet Escape'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.