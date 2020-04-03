Igorrr Premiere New Music Video For “Downgrade Desert”

Igorrr‘s “Downgrade Desert” music video has premiered via YouTube and is streaming for you below. The track is taken from the band's new album “Spirituality And Distortion” saw its release last week.

Comments Gautier Serre:

“After the crazy ‘Opus Brain‘ video in 2017, Fabian Lüscher, his amazing crew and me, decided to do it again, but this time to shoot this magnificent video for the track Downgrade Desert. Intense shooting, crazy pictures, I hope you will enjoy the clip as much as we suffered doing it.

Of course, the real star here is the camel.”